Welcome to my Substack. Articles here will be on a range of topics. Basically, whatever grabs my attention reading the news or watching one of the many alternative channels I follow out of some sort of deranged form of self-torture.

The “Journeys By The Styx” theme may seem a bit dark or even satanic to some readers at first glance. I chose it because having turned 66 recently it somewhat reflects my own feelings of mortality and the sobering fact that barring illness or accident I have perhaps somewhere in the region of 20-25 years remaining in this life. But, it also my distinct impression that the world is in the grip of a death cult dedicated to our destruction, or at least a substantial proportion of us. The road to Charon’s Ferry is just around the corner and the Styx is literally just a brisk walk away.

Like a lot of other people in my generation—the seemingly widely despised and much derided Boomers—the last few years has been a painful awakening to the fact that much of the comfortable world we have grown up in, had careers in and raised families in has been in many senses a fabrication—a lie. And, that we very much live in The Matrix, or a form of Truman Show world, where the illusory bright and shiny surface reality represented on TV and in the movies hides a dark and even malevolent underside dominated by undercurrents of money, ambition and power.

The popular commentator Neil Oliver recently expressed this very well in a video where he talked about his own awakening ‘…waking up to the threat put me on the staircase of disbelief, one step at a time…’. For many of us, Oliver’s experience of finding first one, then another, and finally a whole cascade of lies is shared by many who were shocked by the events of the 2020 pandemic and consequent descent into totalitarian government, biomedical tyranny and police state violence.

With this sceptical background, my interests vary across a wide range of subjects like: germ vs terrain theory; propaganda, censorship and narrative control; legitimacy of government, libertarianism, voluntaryism and social contract theory; culture, movements like the Frankfurt School ideas of cultural re-engineering and political and social analysis; and geopolitics. Having been awakened to the lies that surround us from birth, nothing is really off the table—call it a ‘conspiracy theory’ and I’ll take a second look to see what is being covered up by the lazy trope.

I hope you enjoy my musings, please like and comment as you see fit.

Steven



See also the Geopolitika_Analysis channel on Telegram.

