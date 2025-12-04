Journeys By The Styx
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Fiction: George and the Philanthropath – Part II. THE SEDUCTION (The Sins are Embraced)
A morality play in 12 Acts: In which a well-meaning man, seeking freedom, forges his own chains.
24 hrs ago
•
Steven Howard
and
Ursula Edgington, PhD
3
1
2
Fiction: George and the Philanthropath – Part I. THE TEMPTATION (The Sins are Offered)
A morality play in 12 Acts: In which a well-meaning man, seeking freedom, forges his own chains.
Dec 3
•
Steven Howard
and
Ursula Edgington, PhD
8
3
4
Mindwars: The ERC’s Democracy Map – From Popular Sovereignty to Technocratic Stewardship
How the EU’s “democracy” research portfolio quietly converts popular sovereignty into a managed variable in a technocratic control system.
Dec 2
•
Steven Howard
2
November 2025
Mindwars: Weaponising Rejection of the “Conspiracy Theory” Label
How a “neutral” academic study turns public scepticism into diagnostic criteria for social management
Nov 30
•
Steven Howard
1
Mindwars: CTTs, the Operating Class and the Governance of Suspicion
How EU-funded “conspiracy theory” research turns suspicion of power into a managed risk variable inside a post-democratic operating system.
Nov 27
•
Steven Howard
2
2
Mindwars: How ‘Are Conspiracy Theories Harmless?’ Turns Suspicion of Power into a Cognitive Crime
How a landmark review turns public suspicion into a diagnosable thought crime.
Nov 26
•
Steven Howard
5
1
2
Mindwars: Are System-Trusting Beliefs Harmless?
A prospiracy-mentality mirror of conspiracy research.
Nov 25
•
Steven Howard
6
1
1
Mindwars: Managers of Mistrust – Why Conspiracy Theory Theorists Won’t Turn Their Lens on Power
They say they’re protecting truth. But if you look closely at what they measure—and what they never touch—another story emerges.
Nov 24
•
Steven Howard
2
1
2
Mindwars: The Self-Sealing Science of Conspiracy Theory Theorists (CTTs)
An investigation into the closed epistemological loop of Conspiracy Theory Research, where institutional failure is a blind spot, and public scepticism…
Nov 4
•
Steven Howard
4
2
2
Mindwars: From CONSPIRACY_FX to Perceptions of Science
A look at how an apparently neutral report on attitudes to science across 68 countries shapes a technocratic worldview that pathologises dissenting…
Nov 2
•
Steven Howard
2
1
1
Mindwars: Conspiracy_FX Clusters – Who Runs the Category Factory
CONSPIRACY_FX: The Category Factory’s Core—how the Kent–Queensland–Germany axis funds, standardises, recruits and ships a “harms” diagnostic
Nov 1
•
Steven Howard
3
5
1
October 2025
Mindwars: The Consequences Factory – The CONSPIRACY_FX Hub
Manufacturing the case for the psychological management of inconvenient scepticism.
Oct 20
•
Steven Howard
1
3
1
© 2025 Steven Howard
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts