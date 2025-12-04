Journeys By The Styx

Journeys By The Styx

November 2025

Mindwars: Weaponising Rejection of the “Conspiracy Theory” Label
How a “neutral” academic study turns public scepticism into diagnostic criteria for social management
  
Steven Howard
Mindwars: CTTs, the Operating Class and the Governance of Suspicion
How EU-funded “conspiracy theory” research turns suspicion of power into a managed risk variable inside a post-democratic operating system.
  
Steven Howard
Mindwars: How ‘Are Conspiracy Theories Harmless?’ Turns Suspicion of Power into a Cognitive Crime
How a landmark review turns public suspicion into a diagnosable thought crime.
  
Steven Howard
Mindwars: Are System-Trusting Beliefs Harmless?
A prospiracy-mentality mirror of conspiracy research.
  
Steven Howard
Mindwars: Managers of Mistrust – Why Conspiracy Theory Theorists Won’t Turn Their Lens on Power
They say they’re protecting truth. But if you look closely at what they measure—and what they never touch—another story emerges.
  
Steven Howard
Mindwars: The Self-Sealing Science of Conspiracy Theory Theorists (CTTs)
An investigation into the closed epistemological loop of Conspiracy Theory Research, where institutional failure is a blind spot, and public scepticism…
  
Steven Howard
Mindwars: From CONSPIRACY_FX to Perceptions of Science
A look at how an apparently neutral report on attitudes to science across 68 countries shapes a technocratic worldview that pathologises dissenting…
  
Steven Howard
Mindwars: Conspiracy_FX Clusters – Who Runs the Category Factory
CONSPIRACY_FX: The Category Factory’s Core—how the Kent–Queensland–Germany axis funds, standardises, recruits and ships a “harms” diagnostic
  
Steven Howard

October 2025

