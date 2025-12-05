Journeys By The Styx

Journeys By The Styx

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ursula Edgington, PhD's avatar
Ursula Edgington, PhD
1d

As reachingpeople.net explains - it's our own egos, which let us humans down, again and again. It doesn't take much training to exploit that trait, for good or bad intent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steven Howard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture